QASH (QASH) Price Reaches $0.0313 on Top Exchanges

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One QASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QASH has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a total market capitalization of $10.94 million and approximately $815,102.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00050212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.00325961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00033864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004245 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001991 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

