Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QRVO. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qorvo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.90.

QRVO stock opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.40. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $170.90. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

