QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Stock Holdings Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 209.6% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 19.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $2,525,775.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,963,124.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $1,924,197.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,886,718.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.55. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

QTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

