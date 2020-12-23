Quant (QNT) Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Quant has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Quant token can now be bought for $10.63 or 0.00046242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $128.28 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005662 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002099 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00020033 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004451 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.