Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $11.92 on Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Quant has a total market capitalization of $143.93 million and $7.06 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quant has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Quant token can now be purchased for approximately $11.92 or 0.00051808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005768 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002438 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00020196 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004660 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.