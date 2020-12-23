Quantstamp Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a market cap of $19.17 million and approximately $430,227.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00050233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00322045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00032916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

QSP is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.