QuickX Protocol (QCX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.73 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.73 million and $448,094.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00050481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00327403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00034520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001938 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

