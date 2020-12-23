QunQun (QUN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $723,512.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $33.94, $18.94 and $51.55. QunQun has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $723,512.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00046316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.08 or 0.00324511 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00031437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

