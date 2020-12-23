Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Down 3.1%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB)’s share price fell 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. 3,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 26,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.