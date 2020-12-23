Raise Production Inc. (RPC.V) (CVE:RPC) Trading Down 14.3%

Raise Production Inc. (RPC.V) (CVE:RPC) shares were down 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 150,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 315% from the average daily volume of 36,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.

Raise Production Inc. (RPC.V) Company Profile (CVE:RPC)

Raise Production Inc, an oilfield service company, develops well pumping systems for deviated and horizontal oil and gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company offers Raise Efficient Artificial Lift (REAL) system that provides an artificial lift solution for the build and vertical section of a horizontal wellbore.

