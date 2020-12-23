Rate3 (RTE) Price Tops $0.0004

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, DEx.top, BitForex and FCoin. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $392,569.87 and approximately $656,344.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00050212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.00325961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00033864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004245 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex, DDEX, BitForex, Hotbit, Coinrail, ABCC, HADAX, FCoin and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

