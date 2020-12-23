Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RTLR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Shares of RTLR opened at $9.79 on Monday. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 4.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.45 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 8.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 116,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

