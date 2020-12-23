Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HMS (HMSY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HMS (NASDAQ: HMSY) recently:

12/22/2020 – HMS was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

12/22/2020 – HMS had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – HMS was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

12/21/2020 – HMS was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/21/2020 – HMS was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/21/2020 – HMS was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/21/2020 – HMS was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/21/2020 – HMS was downgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/29/2020 – HMS was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/23/2020 – HMS was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/17/2020 – HMS was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/11/2020 – HMS was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/9/2020 – HMS was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

11/6/2020 – HMS was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

Shares of HMS stock opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HMS by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of HMS by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of HMS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HMS by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

