RED Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,761.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One RED token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. During the last week, RED has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. RED has a total market cap of $309,552.73 and approximately $15,761.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00470035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 56.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000247 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000234 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

RED Token Trading

RED can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.