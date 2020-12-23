RED (RED) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15,761.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One RED token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. RED has a market cap of $309,552.73 and approximately $15,761.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RED has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00470035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000247 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000234 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.