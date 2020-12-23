Redd (RDD) Market Cap Achieves $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,320.79 or 0.99764128 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00019058 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017033 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000595 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00054000 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.