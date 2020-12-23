Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Shares of REKR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 740,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,634. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. Rekor Systems has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rekor Systems will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REKR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.