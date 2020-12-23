RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.17.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $160.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $202.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.84.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,067,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,670,000 after buying an additional 306,661 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,399,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,353,000 after buying an additional 451,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,396,000 after buying an additional 188,461 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,778,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,166,000 after buying an additional 756,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,909,000 after buying an additional 348,492 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

