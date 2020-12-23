Renaud Bertrand Maloberti Sells 25,000 Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Stock

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) insider Renaud Bertrand Maloberti sold 25,000 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $18,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Renaud Bertrand Maloberti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

On Friday, November 13th, Renaud Bertrand Maloberti sold 10,000 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $8,100.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Renaud Bertrand Maloberti sold 10,000 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $7,200.00.

NASDAQ:NDRA opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.42. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.25.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of ENDRA Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.