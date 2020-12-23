Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Jason P. Rhodes Sells 4,319 Shares

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 4,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $181,182.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 22.54 and a quick ratio of 22.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $54.85. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 3.23.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 519.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REPL shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

