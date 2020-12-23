Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report released on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FANG. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 182.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.