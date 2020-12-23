Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

UBA stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.52 million, a P/E ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 559.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,442.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 39.16%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

