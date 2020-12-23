Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Inovalon Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INOV)

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inovalon in a report released on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.57.

INOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $18.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Inovalon has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $27.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.27 million.

In other Inovalon news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $142,631.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,995.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 60,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $1,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and sold 25,668 shares valued at $567,653. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Inovalon in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Inovalon during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 29.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Earnings History and Estimates for Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit