Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Inovalon Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inovalon in a report released on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.57.

INOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $18.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Inovalon has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $27.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.27 million.

In other Inovalon news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $142,631.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,995.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 60,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $1,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and sold 25,668 shares valued at $567,653. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Inovalon in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Inovalon during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 29.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

