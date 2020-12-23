Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCT):

12/19/2020 – Oncternal Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

12/16/2020 – Oncternal Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

12/10/2020 – Oncternal Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/4/2020 – Oncternal Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

12/3/2020 – Oncternal Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

11/20/2020 – Oncternal Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

11/12/2020 – Oncternal Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

11/4/2020 – Oncternal Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

11/3/2020 – Oncternal Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.16. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.45% and a negative return on equity of 147.33%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

