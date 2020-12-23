Research Analysts Set Expectations for FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.78 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.24%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS.

FDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $331.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $363.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total transaction of $592,933.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,129.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 5,760 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $1,903,737.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at $362,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,409 shares of company stock worth $6,064,485. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

