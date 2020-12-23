Research Analysts Set Expectations for TCF Financial Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for TCF Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will earn $2.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.29. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.83 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TCF. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.74.

NYSE TCF opened at $35.60 on Monday. TCF Financial has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

