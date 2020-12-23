Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lithia Motors (LAD)

Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 12/21/2020 – Lithia Motors is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/11/2020 – Lithia Motors was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 12/9/2020 – Lithia Motors is now covered by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/9/2020 – Lithia Motors is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/7/2020 – Lithia Motors was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/1/2020 – Lithia Motors was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 11/17/2020 – Lithia Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

LAD opened at $279.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $310.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

In other news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total transaction of $1,322,635.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,632,206.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total value of $2,974,657.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

