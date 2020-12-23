Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.50. 1,463,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,534,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71, a PEG ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91.
In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,052 shares in the company, valued at $645,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 114.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 933,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 498,440 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 78.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Resideo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:REZI)
Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.
Featured Story: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.