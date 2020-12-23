Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.50. 1,463,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,534,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71, a PEG ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,052 shares in the company, valued at $645,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 114.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 933,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 498,440 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 78.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

