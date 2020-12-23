Revain Price Hits $0.0117 on Top Exchanges (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Revain has a market capitalization of $991.02 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00047308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00312071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00030721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.58 or 0.02207254 BTC.

About Revain

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official website is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

