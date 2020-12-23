Reviewing Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) & Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) and Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

Diamond Offshore Drilling has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borr Drilling has a beta of 6.21, indicating that its share price is 521% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Diamond Offshore Drilling and Borr Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Offshore Drilling -140.16% -15.41% -7.11% Borr Drilling -96.36% -22.66% -8.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.2% of Diamond Offshore Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Diamond Offshore Drilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamond Offshore Drilling and Borr Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Offshore Drilling $980.64 million 0.02 -$357.21 million ($2.55) -0.07 Borr Drilling $334.10 million 0.30 -$297.60 million N/A N/A

Borr Drilling has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Diamond Offshore Drilling and Borr Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Offshore Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Borr Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Borr Drilling has a consensus target price of $0.90, suggesting a potential downside of 0.51%. Given Borr Drilling’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Borr Drilling is more favorable than Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Summary

Diamond Offshore Drilling beats Borr Drilling on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. engages in offshore drilling, which provides contract drilling services to the energy industry around the globe. The company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs consists of drill ships and semisubmersibles. The company was founded on April 12, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. The company serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs and one semi-submersible rig. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016.Borr Drilling Limited was founded in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.