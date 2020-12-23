Reviewing New Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EFLI) & BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

New Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EFLI) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Earth Life Sciences and BellRing Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BellRing Brands $988.30 million 0.97 $23.50 million $0.61 39.80

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than New Earth Life Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.0% of BellRing Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 53.9% of New Earth Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of BellRing Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for New Earth Life Sciences and BellRing Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Earth Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A BellRing Brands 0 2 8 0 2.80

BellRing Brands has a consensus target price of $24.90, suggesting a potential upside of 2.55%. Given BellRing Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than New Earth Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares New Earth Life Sciences and BellRing Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A BellRing Brands 2.38% -1.13% 3.53%

Risk and Volatility

New Earth Life Sciences has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats New Earth Life Sciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Earth Life Sciences

New Earth Life Sciences, Inc. harvests, processes, manufactures, and sells dietary supplements. Its dietary supplements are marketed under the Wild Essentials, EDGE, and GIVE brand names. The company is based in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. The company sells its products through a network of channels, including club, e-commerce, convenience, and specialty, as well as food, drug, and mass; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. BellRing Brands, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

