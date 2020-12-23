Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) Given New C$32.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$33.50 to C$32.50 in a research note released on Saturday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th.

TSE:RCH opened at C$34.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.24. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$20.51 and a 12 month high of C$41.25.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 8th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$311.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$289.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.5112874 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) news, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 10,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.61, for a total value of C$386,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,940.62.

About Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

