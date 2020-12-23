Robert Alan Schueren Sells 5,999 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $632,774.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,845.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 14th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 20,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $2,013,400.00.
  • On Thursday, October 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,987 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $147,554.62.
  • On Friday, September 25th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 20,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $111.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.61. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The company had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natera by 602.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Natera by 51.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Natera by 35.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Comments


