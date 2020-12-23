Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL stock opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. Rollins has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $583.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,281,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,144,000 after buying an additional 43,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,245,000 after purchasing an additional 107,985 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,481,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,186,000 after purchasing an additional 528,207 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,304,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,873,000 after buying an additional 118,360 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,239,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,337,000 after buying an additional 541,355 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.