Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives $113.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,914,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.8% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 713,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.00. 6,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,307. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.83, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.61.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

