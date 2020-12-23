Ruff (RUFF) Price Tops $0.0048

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. One Ruff token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Ruff has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $268,441.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

