Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF (RARI.AX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.27 (ASX:RARI)

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF (RARI.AX) (ASX:RARI) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.268 per share on Monday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$19.16.

Dividend History for Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF (RARI.AX) (ASX:RARI)

