Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Stephens upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.85.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a market cap of $595.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.33 and a beta of 2.03.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $63.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 43.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 356.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

