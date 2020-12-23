Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on R. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Ryder System stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.96. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ryder System will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ryder System by 440.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,049,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,664,000 after buying an additional 941,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,520,000 after buying an additional 456,419 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 370.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 304,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,238,000 after buying an additional 291,132 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

