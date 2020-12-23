Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.31

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.31 and last traded at $74.90, with a volume of 618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.55.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 73.03%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 9,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.88 per share, with a total value of $546,562.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,655,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,691,524.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 9.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Safehold by 14.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 16.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Safehold by 14.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

