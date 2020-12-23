SafeInsure Reaches Market Cap of $185,639.98 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $185,639.98 and $929,682.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 18% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00133553 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00026106 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00010965 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004713 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002958 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 19,990,288 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

