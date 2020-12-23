Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.17 Million

Analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to announce sales of $472.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $464.00 million to $482.34 million. Saia reported sales of $443.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

Shares of SAIA traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.00. 2,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,165. Saia has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $194.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.37 and its 200 day moving average is $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,099.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Saia by 56.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Saia in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Saia in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Saia in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 9,100.0% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

