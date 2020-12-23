Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.32 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 513.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 21.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.