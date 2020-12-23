Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sapiens International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. 21.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

