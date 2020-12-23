Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $93,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRPT traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.12. 4,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,423. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

