Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading 5.2% Higher

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) shares traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.76. 864,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,347,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sasol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 3.46.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
