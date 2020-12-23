Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading 5.2% Higher

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) shares traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.76. 864,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,347,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sasol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 3.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Sasol during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sasol by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sasol by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sasol by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

