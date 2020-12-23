Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXLC. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 237,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at $57,000.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Oxford Lane Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

