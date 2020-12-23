Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chimera Investment by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,620,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,188 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth about $20,846,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 132.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,176,000 after buying an additional 960,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 19.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,408,000 after buying an additional 740,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 187.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 884,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 577,104 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

CIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lowered Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chimera Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.