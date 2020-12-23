Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,502 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,719,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,702,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,171 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2,709.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 590,022 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 504,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Credit LP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $3,507,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SVC opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 2.03.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

