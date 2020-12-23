Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 5,961 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 471,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 61,306 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 24.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 60,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 28.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 713.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,415 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

